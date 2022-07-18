The Fastest-Selling New And Used Cars In The US Over The Past Year, Visualized

iSeeCars crunched over 220,000 new and used car sales as of June 2022. Here's what they found.

Both new and used car prices rose in June over May as inventory constraints continue to plague the new and used car market. Rising interest rates and high gas prices have also heightened demand for more efficient and affordable vehicles.

New car inventory is expected to remain tight through 2022 as microchip shortages persist and as automakers struggle to meet pent-up demand. New and used car shoppers should act quickly if they see their desired vehicle for sale, and buyers will likely need to be flexible on color and trim options for in-demand models.