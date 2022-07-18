Popular
The Fastest-Selling New And Used Cars In The US Over The Past Year, Visualized

Used Teslas are still one of the most expensive vehicles in the US, and the Subaru Crosstrek is America's hottest car right now.

iSeeCars crunched over 220,000 new and used car sales as of June 2022. Here's what they found.


Both new and used car prices rose in June over May as inventory constraints continue to plague the new and used car market. Rising interest rates and high gas prices have also heightened demand for more efficient and affordable vehicles.

New car inventory is expected to remain tight through 2022 as microchip shortages persist and as automakers struggle to meet pent-up demand. New and used car shoppers should act quickly if they see their desired vehicle for sale, and buyers will likely need to be flexible on color and trim options for in-demand models.

[iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer]



Key Takeaways:

  • The Subaru Crosstrek is one of America's favorite cars. A new one sells takes less than two-weeks to sell, whereas on average it takes a car more than five weeks.

  • The Tesla Model Y is the hottest used vehicle. It usually takes 3.5 weeks to sell one and will pockets resellers around $69,784.

  • On average used vehicles just under two months to sell and ended up costing $34,629 on average over this past year.





