The Fastest And Slowest Selling Cars In November, Ranked
Submitted by Adwait via iseecars.com
iSeeCars analysts crunched over 280,000 new and used car transactions in November 2021 and found that a new car took 11 more days to sell that it did in October, whereas a used car took roughly a week more. Executive analyst Karl Brauer says this is "likely due to price increases and reduced inventory."
Key Details
- The Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid ($25,519) was the fastest-selling used vehicle in November, and was sold on average in just over three weeks.
- The Mercedes-Benz GLE ($74,533 ) was the fastest-selling new vehicle in November (moving up 10 places from October) and was sold on average in less than 13 days.
- Analysts consider the Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Corvette, Kia Telluride and Toyota RAV4 Hybrid the most consistently fast-selling new vehicles this year.
