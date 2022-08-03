Popular
PLUG AND PLAY

The Cheapest EVs You Can Buy In The US And Their Ranges, Ranked

Adwait
Adwait · · 1.2k reads
Here's what you need to know if you're planning on purchasing an electric vehicle in the US.

iSeeCars analyzed the current state of electric vehicle market in the US and found the cheapest available models, how much their battery ranges vary and what the most popular used EVs are. Here's what they found.


Key Takeaways

  • The 15 cheapest EVs in the US range in cost between $27,000–$50,000. The Nissan LEAF is the cheapest model on the market.

  • Among EVs that cost less than $50,000, the ones with the best maximum ranges are the Telsa Model 3 (358 miles), Ford F-150 Lightning (320) and Kia EV6 (310).

  • Among used EVs, the FIAT 500e is usually one of the cheapest available at $13,909, but you're likely to get the best range with a Chevrolet Bolt EV (with a range up to 238 miles).







Via iSeeCars.

[Photo by dcbel on Unsplash]

Comments

  1. K J 58 minutes ago

    Bottom line, for electric vehicles to really be viable for most non-urban people, that max range needs to hit 400 miles to match a gasoline powered car and the price needs to be there as well. Alternately, the automotive industry needs to adopt a standard hot swappable battery (while keeping prices in check) in conjunction with a 15 minute recharge that nets you 200 mile range. Neither are realistic which is why we need TWO generations of plug in hybrids starting now.

