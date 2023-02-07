The Cheapest And Most Expensive Used Car Markets In The US, Mapped

Car reseller The Clunker Junker compared used car prices among popular models, in different cities, to see where how their prices stacked up against each other at a national level. They scanned the 200 most populous cities from Cars.com and found 183,640 listings to analyze and compare prices.

Their analysis accounted for different fuel types, drivetrains, transmission types, trims, features, mileage and a few other data points to paint a comprehensive picture.

Key Takeaways

Car prices are higher than the national average, by over seven percent, in five cities (Anchorage, El Paso, Wichita, Honolulu, Albuquerque) making them some of the expensive place to purchase a used car.

Car prices in Jersey City are around nine percent lower than the national average, making it one of the affordable used car markets, followed by Hollywood (FL), Miami and Huntington Beach.

Overall, looking at the bigger picture, used cars are cheaper in Florida, Michigan and New Jersey, New York and Vermont among states in the US, whereas after taking Alaska and Hawaii out of the equation (due to mainland logistics,) prices are on the higher end in New Mexico, Mississippi and Wyoming.

Click to enlarge images

Via The Clunker Junker.