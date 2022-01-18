ROAD TO RECOVERY
The Best And Worst States To Drive In, Ranked
Submitted by Adwait via wallethub.com
The Lede
America has some of the worst cities to drive in — four in the top 25 around the world. WalletHub analyzed rush-hour traffic patterns, congestion, road quality and other metrics to determine which states had the best and worst roads to drive on.
Key Details
- West Virginia and North Dakota have the lowest percentage of rush-hour congestion, whereas Maryland and California have the worst.
- Car theft is highest in Colorado, New Mexico and California and lowest in Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.
- Overall Iowa was determined to be the best state to drive in, followed by Oklahoma, Kansas, North Carolina and Texas.
Additional submission from Adwait:
Sotheby's Unveils 555.55-Carat Black Diamond Thought To Come From Outer Space
Black diamonds are extremely rare, and are found naturally only in Brazil and Central Africa. The cosmic origin theory of "The Enigma" is based on carbon isotopes and high hydrogen content.