ROAD TO RECOVERY

Submitted by Adwait via wallethub.com

The Best And Worst States To Drive In, Ranked
It's estimated that the average American driver wasted $564 stuck in road congestion.

The Lede

America has some of the worst cities to drive in — four in the top 25 around the world. WalletHub analyzed rush-hour traffic patterns, congestion, road quality and other metrics to determine which states had the best and worst roads to drive on.

Key Details

  • West Virginia and North Dakota have the lowest percentage of rush-hour congestion, whereas Maryland and California have the worst.
  • Car theft is highest in Colorado, New Mexico and California and lowest in Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.
  • Overall Iowa was determined to be the best state to drive in, followed by Oklahoma, Kansas, North Carolina and Texas.

