HOT AND COLD WHEELS

The Best And Worst Cars That Hold Their Value, Ranked
A new report suggests that trucks and SUVs retain the most value after five long years on the road.

The Lede

Car search engine iSeeCars crunched the numbers on more than 800,000 car sales on 2016 modeled vehicles to see which ones had retained and lost the most from their original price, after half a decade. The study showed that the value of a five-year-old vehicle went down 40.1 percent, on average, in 2021. Karl Brauer, an analyst at iSeeCars, says the average depreciation rate across cars has slowed down because of record used-car prices and microchip shortages.

Key Details

  • Top five vehicles with the lowest depreciation: 1. Jeep Wrangler (9.2 percent,) 2. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (10.5 percent,) 3. Porsche 911 (12.8 percent) 4. Toyota Tacoma (13.8 percent,) 5. Toyota Tundra (19.5 percent.)
  • Top five vehicles with the most depreciation: 1. Nissan LEAF (65.1 percent,) 2. BMW i3 (63.1 percent,) 3. BMW 7 Series (61.5 percent,) 4. Maserati Ghibli (61.3 percent,) 5. BMW X5 (60.3 percent.)

An ESPN investigation, featuring interviews with more than 70 current and former Suns employees, reveals accusations of racism and misogyny against owner Robert Sarver -- and a toxic workplace many employees believe his behavior emboldened.