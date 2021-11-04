HOT AND COLD WHEELS
The Best And Worst Cars That Hold Their Value, Ranked
Submitted by Adwait via iseecars.com
Car search engine iSeeCars crunched the numbers on more than 800,000 car sales on 2016 modeled vehicles to see which ones had retained and lost the most from their original price, after half a decade. The study showed that the value of a five-year-old vehicle went down 40.1 percent, on average, in 2021. Karl Brauer, an analyst at iSeeCars, says the average depreciation rate across cars has slowed down because of record used-car prices and microchip shortages.
- Top five vehicles with the lowest depreciation: 1. Jeep Wrangler (9.2 percent,) 2. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (10.5 percent,) 3. Porsche 911 (12.8 percent) 4. Toyota Tacoma (13.8 percent,) 5. Toyota Tundra (19.5 percent.)
- Top five vehicles with the most depreciation: 1. Nissan LEAF (65.1 percent,) 2. BMW i3 (63.1 percent,) 3. BMW 7 Series (61.5 percent,) 4. Maserati Ghibli (61.3 percent,) 5. BMW X5 (60.3 percent.)
