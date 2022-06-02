The 50 Most Popular Cars On Reddit's r/Cars, Ranked

Looria, a service that analyzes product reviews, assessed 300 days' worth of posts and comments in the subreddit r/cars to find out which car models are the most popular with Redditors — in other words, which received the highest number of positive mentions, measured by sentiment analysis. Here's what they found.

Key takeaways:

The top five most popular cars were, from most popular, the Mazda MX5 Miata, the Chevrolet Corvette, the BMW M3, the Volkswagen Golf GTI and the Subaru WRX.

The five least popular cars on the subreddit were, from least popular, the Kia Soul, the Mazda RX8, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, the Chevrolet Silverado and the Subaru Outback.

See the interactive chart on Looria.

H/T: r/dataisbeautiful