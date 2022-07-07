Popular
America's Best-Selling Cars So Far This Year, Visualized

Adwait
Adwait · · 1.9k reads
The car market is still in flux and trucks are still America's favorite ride.

Car And Driver's list of sales figures were updated on July 5, 2022.

Joey Capparella writes that supply chain issues continue to dent inventory, but these car models have started the year strong with record sales.


Key Takeaways:

  • So far in 2022 there are five Toyota, four Honda and three Ford models among the best-selling vehicles.

  • Two Tesla models have accounted for an estimated 200,000 units sold this year.

  • Pickup trucks reign supreme as three models — Ram Pickup, Chevy Silverado and Ford F-Series — have each sold over 240,000 units already this year.





Via Car And Driver.

[Photo by Pavel Anoshin on Unsplash]

