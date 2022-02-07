Trending
YOU HAD ONE JOB

What Happens To A Tesla Door Handle When It Gets A Little Too Cold

Submitted by Adwait

Tesla optimized their sedan door handles for performance but failed to consider that sometimes it's better to have a fail-safe method in place for when extreme weather conditions hit.

Additional submission from Adwait: