Someone Jumped Their Car Over A Bridge In Kalamazoo And It Was Like Something From 'The Dukes Of Hazzard'

Submitted by James Crugnale

An intoxicated driver jumped over the U.S. 131 bridge near Dorr Township, Michigan last week and the video is something else.

A 25-year-old Kalamazoo man was caught on camera making an epic leap over a bridge.

According to MLive's Marie Weidmayer, the man drove his Chevrolet Impala off the road, drove up the embankment and jumped over a bridge. According to Weidmayer, police say the man was intoxicated, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Multiple cameras captured footage of the extraordinary crash.

Someone also recorded the aftermath as police surveyed the damage.

