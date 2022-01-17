GERONIMO!
Someone Jumped Their Car Over A Bridge In Kalamazoo And It Was Like Something From 'The Dukes Of Hazzard'
A 25-year-old Kalamazoo man was caught on camera making an epic leap over a bridge.
According to MLive's Marie Weidmayer, the man drove his Chevrolet Impala off the road, drove up the embankment and jumped over a bridge. According to Weidmayer, police say the man was intoxicated, but his injuries were not life-threatening.
Multiple cameras captured footage of the extraordinary crash.
Someone also recorded the aftermath as police surveyed the damage.
