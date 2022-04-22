I'VE MADE A HUGE MISTAKE
Someone Crashed A Tesla Model Y Into A Parked $3 Million Private Jet
389 reads | submitted by James Crugnale
According to MotorTrend's Justin Westbrook, the apparently summoned Tesla Model Y entered from "out of frame and drove under the tail of a Cirrus Vision Jet" at Felt's Field airport in Spokane, Washington. It was unclear how much damage was done to the craft, which is estimated to cost approximately $3.5 million.
Comments