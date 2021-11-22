A LONG AND LONELY RIDE
The Slowest-Selling Cars In Each State, Ranked
Submitted by Adwait via iseecars.com
The Lede
iSeeCars analyzed over 250,000 new and old vehicle transactions in October 2021 to find out which cars are selling the slowest. A new Nissan Altima in New Hampshire takes the longest time (256 days) to sell, whereas among used cars a BMW 5 Series in Pennsylvania takes the most time (241 days) to sell.
Key Details
- The slowest-selling vehicle is a tie between the Jeep Renegade and the Acura ILX; both are the slowest-selling used vehicles in three states.
- A new Honda Passport in Montana sells the quickest (44 days) among the slowest selling cars, and the INFINITI Q50 in South Carolina and the Toyota Tacoma in Minnesota are both among the quickest of the slow-selling used cars (74 days).
Additional Thoughts
Additional submission from Adwait:
Watch Driver Get Stranded In The Middle Of An Intersection By Self Driving Tesla
DragTimes tests out the full self driving beta software in his Model S Plaid, which did some things right but eventually left him stranded in the middle of a busy intersection.