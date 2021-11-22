Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

A LONG AND LONELY RIDE

Submitted by Adwait via iseecars.com

The Slowest-Selling Cars In Each State, Ranked
Here are the vehicles that take the longest time to sell, despite growing demand in the market.

The Lede

iSeeCars analyzed over 250,000 new and old vehicle transactions in October 2021 to find out which cars are selling the slowest. A new Nissan Altima in New Hampshire takes the longest time (256 days) to sell, whereas among used cars a BMW 5 Series in Pennsylvania takes the most time (241 days) to sell.

Key Details

  • The slowest-selling vehicle is a tie between the Jeep Renegade and the Acura ILX; both are the slowest-selling used vehicles in three states.
  • A new Honda Passport in Montana sells the quickest (44 days) among the slowest selling cars, and the INFINITI Q50 in South Carolina and the Toyota Tacoma in Minnesota are both among the quickest of the slow-selling used cars (74 days).

