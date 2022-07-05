JUNK OR GEM?
Should You Repair Or Replace Your Car?
The Lede
Tom McParland says that in the past, he advised car owners to sell when frequent repair bills "start looking like car payments." But while the used car market right now is good for sellers, it's not great for prospective buyers. This means it'll be more expensive to replace your car with one that's in good enough shape to make it worthwhile. Right now, McParland says, it's smarter to calculate the kind of repairs required and how long they'll make the car last.
Key Details
- Even if a repair will cost more than you'd ordinarily be inclined to pay, if it'll buy your car several more years of life, it may be worth it. If the repairs are more like band-aids, it may be best to cut your losses.
- Be aware that availability of parts may be an obstacle in repairs.
- Find a trustworthy mechanic who can parse critical repairs versus recommended ones, and someone who will be honest with you.
- Above all, don't skimp on maintenance right now.