Is Rivian's Electric SUV — The R1S — Worth The Hype? Here's What The Reviews Say

The Rivian R1S, an electric SUV, costs upwards of $72,500. A souped up version will set you back around $90,000. And despite setbacks, the company wants to put 25,000 new vehicles on the road this year.

Rivian's brand and company are still both new and after rolling out its first pickup model last year, the company's first E-SUV is now hitting the market.

Here's what reviewers from around the Internet had to say about the new SUV on the block.

It's Quite Similar To The R1T

From the front door forward, the R1S is the exact same truck as the R1T. The only differences, according to Rivian communications manager Shaheen Karimian, are a slight bit of additional silver trim on the outside, and the addition of a button on the wiper stalk to control the rear window wiper. The drivetrain and suspensions are the same, the 12.3-inch instrument cluster and 15.6- inch infotainment display are the same, the frunk is the same — you get it.

[The Verge]

Charge Capacity

R1S range on a full charge depends upon what wheels and tires it rides on. The most efficient configuration uses 21-inch wheels with road tires, which should give a range of 316 miles (509 km). Fitted with 22-inch sport tires, as with our test SUV, that drops to 295 miles (475 km). Cruising at between 50–60 mph (80–97 km/h) should return around 3 miles/kWh (20.7 kWh/100 km) but match pace with highway traffic that's 10–15 mph (16–24 km/h) faster and 2 miles/kWh (31.1 kWh/100 km) shall be your reward.

[Ars Technica]

Off-Road Performance

We spent some of our day putting the R1S through an off-road course that was challenging, if not quite as hardcore as our Colorado adventure in the R1T. The R1S is in fact more nimble at this kind of thing than the truck, thanks to the shorter overall length and wheelbase. As with the truck, the R1S flattered my embryonic off-road skills; Rivian's software is extremely good at working out how much torque to send to each wheel at any particular time to make progress when in off-road mode. The company has even added soft sand, drift, and rally submodes, which get much more permissive with the amount of slip allowed to each wheel when away from tarmac.

Like the R1T, I again found that of the three on-road modes (All-Purpose, Sport, and Conserve), Sport is probably the sweet spot, with the air spring suspension set to soft. This mode also provides the briskest acceleration, and while the R1S is no slouch, it's not brutally quick the way you might expect from something boasting more than 800 hp.

[Ars Technica]

I called the R1T pickup the best pickup I’d ever driven on or off road. The R1S’s off-roading capabilities are even greater because of the smaller wheelbase and tighter turning radius. Rivian took us on a little trail where we got to ford some 2-foot deep waterways, climb and descend some insanely steep hills, and drive though tons of rocks. This is all stuff I’d never even attempt in real life, but for those who would, the R1S can handle just about anything.

If that weren’t enough, we got some seat time in the R1T to try the Drift Mode settings with a professional driver. Again, it is nuts what Rivians can do. Make sure to scroll around in the below 360 video:

[electrek]

Off-Road Comparison: R1T vs R1S

Don't Expect Perfection

While the R1S is capable, comfortable and unique in the full-size SUV space thanks to its all-electric powertrain, Rivian is still very much in startup mode, and there continue to be a few small niggling things that the company is continuing to work out, even as consumers begin to take deliveries. Basically, there are bugs to be sorted, mostly of the software kind. We experienced an unresponsive rear-climate control system where no amount of locking or unlocking from the front touchscreen would allow the rear 6.5-inch touchscreen to function. Rivian is hoping that sending its early R1S builds to employees can help sniff out as many of these bugs as possible.

[autoblog]

Take A Look Inside The R1S

A quick look inside the R1S! pic.twitter.com/liEZVnNJnR — RJ Scaringe (@RJScaringe) May 19, 2022

TL;DR

Like with its R1T pickup, startup automaker Rivian's electric SUV model impresses on- and off-road. But be prepared to pay up and wait awhile.

[Car And Driver]

[Image: CNET/YouTube]