BE STILL MY HEART
Someone Filmed An Ice Cream Man's Funeral & A Procession Of Ice Cream Trucks Followed In Solidarity
Submitted by James Crugnale via mylondon.news
"Just witnessed an ice cream man’s funeral and all the ice cream vans came and followed in solidarity I AM SOBBING," Davies tweeted, with a video showing a long line of ice cream trucks playing their music in honor to their fallen compatriot.
- The ice cream truck music was heard for miles all over South London, with reports of people hearing it in "Lewisham, Peckham and Brockley."
- According to MyLondon reporter Tom Haynes's "Vans following in a funeral procession is a tradition among ice cream van drivers."
- "OMG I heard this from Peckham and was like 'what is that phantom ice cream van sound?' I'm so glad the mystery is solved. It's doing quite the rounds of South London Twitter," someone exclaimed on Twitter.
