Submitted by Molly Bradley via cincinnati.com

Please Enjoy This List Of Rejected Vanity License Plates From Ohio Last Year
Vanity license plates let you choose what you want your car to tell the world — but unfortunately, there are limits on what you can express. In 2021, the state of Ohio rejected a lot of, uh, creative applications.

From anti-Biden plates like "FKB1DN" and "FK JOE" to on-the-nose references to illegal activities like "DRUG DLR," Ohio rejected a lot of vanity plate applications last year. The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles does not accept combinations of letters that invoke profane, sexual explicit or lawless content. Other highlights from the list of rejectees include "REDRUM8," "DIS BIHH," "IDGAF2" (wonder where "IDGAF1" is now), "PSSY PWR" and "H8OHIO."

Additional submission from Molly Bradley: