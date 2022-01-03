PLATE IT BY EAR
Please Enjoy This List Of Rejected Vanity License Plates From Ohio Last Year
Submitted by Molly Bradley via cincinnati.com
From anti-Biden plates like "FKB1DN" and "FK JOE" to on-the-nose references to illegal activities like "DRUG DLR," Ohio rejected a lot of vanity plate applications last year. The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles does not accept combinations of letters that invoke profane, sexual explicit or lawless content. Other highlights from the list of rejectees include "REDRUM8," "DIS BIHH," "IDGAF2" (wonder where "IDGAF1" is now), "PSSY PWR" and "H8OHIO."
