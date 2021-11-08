DRIVING US CRAZY
People Shared The Dumbest Driving Myths That Have Been Around For Years
Submitted by Molly Bradley via jalopnik.com
Additional Thoughts
- The high-beam gang initiation myth. Rumor has it that if you flash your brights at a car driving with its headlights off at night, the people in the car will attack you as some kind of gang initiation ritual. This is, in fact, not a thing.
- You're likely to survive a crash unscathed if you're not wearing a seatbelt. Being "thrown clear" of the wreckage of an accident may be possible, but it's extraordinarily rare and not a good reason not to wear your seatbelt.
- All-wheel drive is safer than two-wheel drive. There are advantages to AWD, but it's not magic.
- All-season tires work as winter tires. You should absolutely get winter tires in the winter if you live somewhere with winter weather.
- Premium fuel is better for your car. It's not. Use the grade of octane that your car manufacturer recommends for your vehicle.
- Stop signs are optional if they have white borders. Absolutely not the case.
- Modern cars are constructed more poorly than older cars. Modern cars come with a wealth of features that will get you further and protect you better than cars of the past.
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
What's The Deal With Drop Shipping?
How a decades-old business model became part of a side-hustle trend that affects nearly every shopper on the internet.