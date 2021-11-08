Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

DRIVING US CRAZY

Submitted by Molly Bradley via jalopnik.com

People Shared The Dumbest Driving Myths That Have Been Around For Years
We've all heard myths like these circulate despite being stupid as all hell. Here are some that readers of Jalopnik think take the cake.

Additional Thoughts

  • The high-beam gang initiation myth. Rumor has it that if you flash your brights at a car driving with its headlights off at night, the people in the car will attack you as some kind of gang initiation ritual. This is, in fact, not a thing.
  • You're likely to survive a crash unscathed if you're not wearing a seatbelt. Being "thrown clear" of the wreckage of an accident may be possible, but it's extraordinarily rare and not a good reason not to wear your seatbelt.
  • All-wheel drive is safer than two-wheel drive. There are advantages to AWD, but it's not magic.
  • All-season tires work as winter tires. You should absolutely get winter tires in the winter if you live somewhere with winter weather.
  • Premium fuel is better for your car. It's not. Use the grade of octane that your car manufacturer recommends for your vehicle.
  • Stop signs are optional if they have white borders. Absolutely not the case.
  • Modern cars are constructed more poorly than older cars. Modern cars come with a wealth of features that will get you further and protect you better than cars of the past.

Additional submission from Molly Bradley: