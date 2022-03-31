PINCH ME
The Most Expensive New Cars That Have Dealer Markups Way Above The Manufacturer's Suggested Price
Submitted by Adwait via iseecars.com
Julie Blackley reports that iSeeCars crunched the numbers from 1.2 million new car listings and found that on average a new vehicle is priced just under 10 percent more than the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP). "In today's market, consumers are willing to pay well above sticker price for the most in-demand vehicles because it’s the only way they can get the vehicle of their choice and avoid a lengthy," said iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer.
- Taking into consideration the top 15 cars, on average a new car is priced at $3.7K — or around ten percent in value — more than the MSRP.
- The Jeep Wrangler has the highest markup (26.7 percent) and two other models (Unlimited and Gladiator) were also in the top 15 list along with five luxury SUV models (Mercedes-Benz, Genesis, Lexus).
- "The best way to avoid paying over sticker is to broaden your search radius and to consider similar vehicles that may not have the same degree of price hike," said Brauer.
