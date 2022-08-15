Take A Look Inside These Gorgeous Modernized Vintage Cars

Vintage cars always look great from the outside, but they're not necessarily what you'd want for day-to-day driving. But Kindred Motorworks is building modernized versions of old vehicles so you can have your classic car and eat it drive it, too.

The company is debuting three models for pre-order this month: a VW Bus, a Bronco and a Camaro, all retrofitted with technology to make them fully functional and convenient for the road today. Take a look.

Kindred VW Bus

Kindred Bronco

Kindred Camaro

Via Kindred Motorworks.