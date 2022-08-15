Popular
Take A Look Inside These Gorgeous Modernized Vintage Cars

Molly Bradley avatar
Molly Bradley · · 2.8k reads
Cool old cars can be functional, too. A company called Kindred Motorworks is retrofitting vintage vehicle models to make them drivable and comfortable while retaining their classic charm.

Vintage cars always look great from the outside, but they're not necessarily what you'd want for day-to-day driving. But Kindred Motorworks is building modernized versions of old vehicles so you can have your classic car and eat it drive it, too.

The company is debuting three models for pre-order this month: a VW Bus, a Bronco and a Camaro, all retrofitted with technology to make them fully functional and convenient for the road today. Take a look.



Kindred VW Bus



Kindred Bronco



Kindred Camaro



Via Kindred Motorworks.

