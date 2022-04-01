TOWING THE LINE
Everything You Need To Know About Towing Your Car The Right Way
1.3k reads | submitted by Adwait via thedrive.com
The Lede
Klein says towing your vehicle takes between 30 minutes to an hour, depending on your setup and skill when it comes to towing a vehicle. If you get it wrong, you could hurt yourself and the car. Here's what you should do to avoid some common mistakes.
Key Details
- Make sure the load isn't over the limit or uneven. Too much weight on either end — or side — of the trailer can cause it to sway.
- Remember, you can't rent a regular trailer from U-Haul and load your vehicle onto it. Those trailers aren't maintained and might even collapse under the weight of your car.
- You need to get a good chain, ratchet straps, put your car in park and verify that the load is secure. Trailers and dollies have ratchet strap points; for cars, it's usually on the axles.
