How To Do A Donut: A Step-By-Step Guide
First of all, Lifehacker wants you to know that you probably shouldn't do donuts: it's risky and legally questionable. But if you can't be deterred, here's what you'll need: a tuned-up car (rear-wheel drive and manual transmission is ideal), a lot of open space (ideally on private property), water to wet the ground (for less traction) and a traffic cone for guidance (if possible). Below are the basic instructions; head to Lifehacker for more detail.
- In a rear-wheel drive, manual car: put the cone a few feet from the driver side headlight, turn off traction/stability, put the car in first gear, turn the wheel almost all the way to the left, mash the throttle, dump the clutch and counter-steer once in your donut.
- In a front-wheel drive: wet the ground, turn off traction/stability, put the car in 1st/hill climbing gear, drive forward slowly, turn wheel far left/right, accelerate sharply, engage handbrake and control circle with throttle and handbrake.
