Used Car Prices In Each American State, Ranked
iSeeCars analysts crunched over 1.5 million used car transactions between July 2021 and 2022 to see what has changed in the secondhand market. Here's what they found.
Key Takeaways
On average used car prices in the US have increased by 10.9 percent since last year.
Used car prices in Oklahoma and Alaska were relatively unchanged (less than a $600 difference), whereas South Carolina used car prices jumped the most in one year, increasing by $5,277.
Seven of the top 10 states with the bigges price increases are on the East coast.
Nissan's LEAF is still a popular used car and had the biggest price bump in six states, including a 75.7 percent rise in Pennsylvania.
