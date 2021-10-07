YOUR MILEAGE MAY VARY
How Much Does It Cost To Charge An Electric Vehicle Vs. A Gas Car
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via freep.com
According to the study, there are other costs to driving an electric vehicle beyond the price of electricity, including the price of a home charger, commercial charging, the annual EV tax and the time cost spent looking for a reliable public charger.
- The study found a mid-priced combustion engine vehicle, getting 33 MPG, would cost $8.58 to drive 100 miles when gas was priced at $2.81 a gallon.
- Conversely, a mid-priced EV, such as a Nissan Leaf or a Tesla Model 3, would cost $12.95 to drive 100 miles when adding the price of a charger and other peripherals.
- Consumers point to a lack of infrastructure as one of the biggest obstacles to electric vehicle adoption.
- Previous studies have stated that it's cheaper to drive an EV than a conventional car, but Patrick Anderson, the CEO of Anderson Economic Group who switched to an EV himself last year, says that most studies are just looking at the cost of residential electricity and are not factoring in the additional costs.
- Anderson also points out, however, that if better infrastructure around electric vehicles were set up, such as an increase in reliable commercial charging centers, the costs of owning an EV would come down.
- And electric vehicles are still more environmentally friendly than gasoline-powered cars and cost less when it comes to maintenance.
