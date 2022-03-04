'I JUST CANNOT BELIEVE THEY GET AWAY WITH DOING THIS'
How Hertz Turned Their Customers' Rental Car Experience Into A Living Nightmare
Submitted by James Crugnale via yahoo.com
The Lede
If you've rented a car through Hertz, there possibly could be a warrant out for your arrest, according to an exposé by USA Today investigative reporters Katie Wedell and Laura Layden.
Key Details
- Over the past seven years, Hertz has levied theft charges against more than 23,000 people. In the company's unsealed stolen car report, it admitted it reports about 3,365 of its customers every year to the police.
- USA Today found that 230 different plaintiffs have spent approximately 2,742 days in jail or prison because of false arrests after Hertz filed police reports.
- One person was in jail for six months, while others have been evicted from their homes or have had trouble getting loans as a result.