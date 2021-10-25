TAKES A LICKING AND KEEPS TICKING
Here's What Jalopnik Readers Said Were The Most Indestructible Cars Ever Made
Submitted by James Crugnale via jalopnik.com
The Lede
Jalopnik's Owen Bellwood surveyed readers about which vehicles were "truly unbreakable," asking them "what do you think is a car that can’t be broken?" Readers enthusiastically provided a laundry list of tank-like vehicles to the car enthusiast publication including the Chevrolet Cavalier, the Ford Ranger, the Toyota Land Cruiser and more.
Key Details
- One reader revealed that their Chevrolet Cavalier "drove like sh*t, handled like sh*t and looked like sh*t, but it did all those things like sh*t forever.”
- Another reader said their friend's Jeep XJ had "close to 600,000 miles on it," quipping that he "never changed the transmission fluid and only changed the oil when he randomly thought about it."
- Volvo 740 was also commended for its seeming invincibility: "The car would not die! We finally got rid of it in 2013. It was 25 years old."
Additional Thoughts
Here are Jalopnik's most indestructable cars in no particular order:
- Chevrolet Cavalier
- Oldsmobile Alero
- Citroen 2CV
- Ford Ranger
- Jeep XJ
- Ford Falcon
- Volvo 740
- Toyota Land Cruiser
- Mercedes W123
- Toyota Tercel
