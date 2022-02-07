RIGHT IN THE NICK OF TIME
Here's The Dramatic Moment A Crossing Guard Rescued A Student's Life From Car That Blew Through An Intersection
Submitted by James Crugnale
This is what hero police officers do! North East Police Officer Annette Goodyear saved a student from harm’s way early this morning. pic.twitter.com/efpgjqucuO— Dr. Jeffrey Lawson (@DrJalawson) February 4, 2022
h/t HuffPost
Additional submission from James Crugnale:
What We Lose When Work Gets Too Casual
The pandemic has eroded many of the formalities of white-collar work — changes that may benefit employers more than their employees.