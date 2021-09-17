RALPH NADER DIDN'T KILL THE CORVAIR
The Worst Car Myths According To Jalopnik's Readers
1.9k reads | submitted by James Crugnale via jalopnik.com
The Lede
One of the most notable car myths that Jalopnik's readers say gets circulated again and again is that Ralph Nader killed the Corvair after his book "Unsafe at Any Speed" claimed that a design flaw in the vehicle made it likely to flip over. It turns out the more likely demise of the car came from cheap gas, which prompted Americans to buy bigger cars with bigger engines.
Key Details
- Another popular myth is that cross-drilled brake rotors stop faster/are better than slotted brake rotors. "It's just removing metal from a perfectly good heatsink," Jalopnik reader DerFahrt quipped.
- Readers also cited the frequently disseminated advice that an electric fuel injection car needs to be heated up for 10 minutes before starting. (It doesn't.)
- Many people have also advised against inflating your tires to the Maximum PSI, but that is overhyped.
