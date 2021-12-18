Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

BIG NORDIC ENERGY

Submitted by James Crugnale via reddit.com

Here Are The Top Countries By Plug-in Electric Car Market Share From 2013-2021, Visualized
Using data culled from Wikipedia over 8 years, Redditor u/LivingCharts was able to illustrate the countries with the highest plug-in EV market share — and it wasn't close. Norway was far and away the winner.

The Lede

Redditor u/LivingCharts visualized the countries with the greatest electric car market share from 2013 to 2021 using a bar chart race. He found that Norway was the world leader in electric cars — with over 80% market share. The United States currently has around 2.5% EV market share.

Key Details

  • Norway had a big head start, garnering over 10% of electric car market share way back in 2013.
  • According to CleanTechnica, so many people drive electric cars in Norway because the government has made them cheap with copious amounts of incentives as well as lowering taxes on them.
  • Iceland was a distant second, behind Norway, with 55.6% electric car market share. Most of the top ranked places for EVs were in the Nordic countries.

Additional Thoughts

Here's a static chart of the EV car market share rankings,courtesy of Statista, from 2020.

