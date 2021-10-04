KILL IT WITH FIRE
Here Are The 10 Cars That Jalopnik Readers Think Should Be Forever Banished From The Earth
Submitted by James Crugnale via jalopnik.com
The Lede
In addition to the hideous Nissan Murano Cabriolet convertible crossover, Jalopnik readers wished to forever banish the Pontiac Aztek, the Chevrolet HHR and perhaps Greta Thunberg's least favorite car, the Ford Excursion.
Key Details
- A reader called the Chevrolet HHR an "uglier version" of the universally despised PT Cruiser.
- Another reader called the Ford Excursion, "a pretty pointless gas-guzzling overweight vehicle that ushered in the era of excessively sized vehicles."
- Despite a reader calling the Pontiac Aztak an "abomination that’s as ugly in actuality as it is in the JPGs" Jalopnik's Owen Bellwood points out that despite being one of the ugliest cars ever made, Pontiac incredibly sold over 115,000 Azteks.
Additional Thoughts
Here are Jalopnik readers most hated cars in no particular order:
- Nissan Murano Cabriolet
- Pontiac Aztek
- Chevrolet HHR
- Ford Excursion
- Bugatti Veyron
- Lincoln Continental
- Chevrolet Suburban
- Nissan Almera
- International XCT
- Model T Ford
