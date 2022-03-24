LIKE A ROCK
Guy Tries To Show Off The Engine Of A Vintage Chevy Chevelle And Gets More Than He Bargained For
Submitted by Joshua Schnell
While exiting the grounds of the Classic Car and Bike Show in Doncaster, England, an overly excited motorist decided to rev up the engine of his 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle. The car took off like a jet and crashed into a brick wall. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries, except to the car, the wall and, presumably, the owner's finances.
