Guy Tries To Show Off The Engine Of A Vintage Chevy Chevelle And Gets More Than He Bargained For

Submitted by Joshua Schnell

That ones gotta hurt the pocket book.

While exiting the grounds of the ​Classic Car and Bike Show in Doncaster, England, an overly excited motorist decided to rev up the engine of his 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle. The car took off like a jet and crashed into a brick wall. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries, except to the car, the wall and, presumably, the owner's finances.

