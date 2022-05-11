Is Ford's New F-150 Lightning EV Truck Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

American automaker Ford has electrified one of its most popular trucks, the F-150, into an all-new F-150 Lightning EV. Competing with the likes of Tesla's Cybertruck and other Rivian models, is this a big gamble for Ford, or did they make the right call in electrifying one of America's most popular trucks? Here's what the reviews say.

Handling

The F-150 Lightning is easy driving — very composed, fast and quiet. I was able to push this F-150 into tighter corners and drive a bit more aggressively than a standard F-150, due to the Lightning's low center of gravity, balanced weight front to back, and that revised suspension set up. And the power delivery, by design, wasn’t meant to snap your neck.

[Yahoo]

Towing

The experience of driving the F-150 Lightning while towing a boat felt pretty choppy. (Pun intended!) I could feel the weight tugging on the steering wheel while accelerating along a windy road. In other words, it wasn’t effortless, nor should it be. It’s important for drivers to be aware of the weight that they’re towing. On the other hand, hauling less than a thousand pounds of plywood was pretty effortless. After about 15 minutes, I almost forgot the wood was strapped down in the bed of the truck. Ford says the standard range versions of the Pro, XLT, and Lariat trims can tow a maximum of 7,700 pounds, while the extended range versions can take up to 10,000 pounds. The payload is rated for either 1,850 pounds or 2,235 pounds, depending on the trim level.

[The Verge]

Battery Range

The F-150 Lightning can be ordered with a choice of batteries. The standard-range pack offers a useable capacity of 98 kWh, which is sufficient for an EPA-estimated range of 230 miles (370 km), and carries an onboard AC charger that can accept up to 11.3 kW and output 10.5 kW. The battery pack also dictates power output; choose the smaller pack, and the front and rear permanent magnet electric motors will output a combined 452 hp (337 kW) and 775 lb-ft (1,050 Nm). The extended-range battery provides 131 kWh of useable capacity, which should allow for between 300–320 miles (482–515 km) between charges, depending on the trim. The larger pack also supplies more power to the motors—580 hp (433 kW) in this case. Torque is identical to the standard-range pack, but in addition to the larger-capacity pack, Ford also fits an onboard AC charger that can accept up to 19.2 kW and output 17.6 kW.

[Ars Technica]

That said, the question remains of just how many hills the truck can cover while so encumbered. Range while towing is one of the big question marks surrounding the F-150 Lightning. I only had access to a short, 15-mile towing test loop — and a low-speed one at that — so I can't give any numbers with real confidence. But I can tell you on the various trucks with various trailers, I saw estimated ranges generally in the 150-mile area, about half the maximum range. In my own test loops, I generally saw consumption rates of 1.2 miles per kilowatt-hour. That again would point to a range of around 160 miles, down from the 320-mile EPA estimated range with the extended pack.

[CNET]

Off-Road Performance

Next test up, the off-road course. On a loose dirt trail with a big dip, we managed to get a wheel up in the air – the truck hesitated slightly with the locker off, but traction control was able to eventually get us out of the hole. With the diff locked, there was no hesitation at all. We later climbed and descended steep, rock-strewn hills, splashed through deep, muddy water and crossed a rocky creek bed, all with relative ease and comfort.

[Autoblog]

How It Differs From Other Self-Driving EVs

Unlike self-driving from Tesla and Rivian (or even Ford’s own Mustang Mach-E), Ford’s F-150 BlueCruise doesn’t require you to hold the wheel while the car is “driving itself.” That’s because to the right of the steering wheel on the dashboard is an eye-tracking sensor that makes sure your eyes stay on the road.

[Electrek]

TL;DR

The Ford F-150 Lightning is the most anticipated vehicle in decades — and, so far at least, lives up to the hype.

[Axios]

It looks familiar, goes like a muscle car and it’s full of brilliant practical touches.

[Top Gear]

Watch Ford's official trailer below: