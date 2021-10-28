Five Common Mistakes First-Time Electric Car Owners Need To Avoid

Make sure you look for all the best possible incentives



There is a $7,500 federal tax credit available, but that comes with a number of stipulations. Look for state-specific incentives instead; they may include tax credits, cash rebates, reduced vehicle taxes, single-occupant carpool-lane access stickers and exemptions from registration or inspection fees. Even your local or state electric companies could have EV-specific programs. It never hurts to check and cast a wider net.

Don't waste too much time thinking about range





A bunch of car owners when surveyed said that range was the most important factor when it came to buying an EV. EVs comfortably hit what the average American drives — less than 40 miles per day according to a recent National Household Travel Survey — and the shortest range comes from the 2021 Nissan Leaf at 129 miles. Overpaying for range, when you don't need it, and space, when you have other options available, will end up harming your range ability at the end of the day.

Make sure you have more than thorough knowledge of your local EV infrastructure



Charging stations are a major hindrance to EV owners in the city, which is otherwise easier when you have a home in the suburbs. Make sure you know what the local EV charging infrastructure is around you before purchasing a vehicle. A recent study found that West Virginia and Wyoming were the easiest states to charge an EV.

Factor in weather, but don't overestimate its impact



Car makers often estimate range in temperate weather, but the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy says that range can be cut by nearly a 25 percent at low temperatures. While some electric cars do perform less well and charge slower in colder weather, that only applies to specific models and many EVs are designed for colder weather.

Be patient





If you stay put and wait till the end of 2022 you might be rewarded with better technology and models from car makers who're still refining their EV lineups.