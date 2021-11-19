PICK OF THE LOT
The Fastest And Slowest Selling Cars In October, Ranked
Submitted by Adwait via iseecars.com
The Lede
iSeeCars crunched numbers on over 250,000 new and used car deals that took place in October 2021. They found that last month, on average, it took one month to sell a new car and 44 days to sell a used vehicle — distinctly slower than in September, when it took an average of around 25 days to sell a new car and 33 days for a used one.
Key Details
- The Kia Seltos was the fastest-selling new car, taking an average of 7.7 days to sell for around $27K.
- The Honda Insight was the fastest-selling used car, taking an average 20.5 days to sell for around $25.5K.
- Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars, says that the slower car sales are "likely the result of increased inventory over September and because elevated car prices may have deterred consumers from buying a car until prices stabilize."
Additional Thoughts
