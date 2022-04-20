Every Electric Car Model In The US, Visualized

Electric vehicles, or EVs, have taken off in recent years and show no sign of slowing down. It seems like almost every automobile maker is trying to get in the game.

It's led to a lot of options on the market, which can be overwhelming. Visual Capitalist put together this extensive graphic that shows every EV available in the US as of 2022, complete with the most pertinent information about each model, charted from the most to least expensive.

Quick findings:

The priciest EV on the market this year is GMC's Hummer EV Pickup at $110,295.

The cheapest EV available is the Nissan Leaf at $27,400.

Tesla leads with the most EV models available (four: the Model X, the Model S, the Model Y Long Range and the Model 3), followed by Audi (three: the e-tron GT, the e-tron and the Q4 e-tron).

Tesla's EVs:

Audi's EVs:

See the full visual here, and read more at Visual Capitalist.