Road rage
Who Are The Worst Drivers In Europe?
408 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via edition.cnn.com
The Lede
A new survey of 12,400 Europeans asked asked people from 11 different countries what they thought of their own driving habits and others', at home and abroad.
Key Details
- Of the Polish people interviewed, 42 percent said it's "every man for himself" on the road. Just seven percent of Spaniards shared this opinion.
- Greece topped the list when it comes to drivers using phones at the wheel; 77 percent admitted they make calls while driving, while 83 percent said they use their smartphone.
- As much as a quarter of those surveyed in the UK said they become a different person when they get behind the wheel.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments