kings of the road

All The Upcoming Electric Semi Trucks, Visualized

Molly Bradley avatar
Molly Bradley · · 706 reads
Electric vehicles are bigger than ever — literally. Here are the models expected to hit the road within the next few years, some by the end of 2022.

Car manufacturers everywhere have been putting their energy into electric vehicles (EVs), as much to move toward more sustainable options as to keep up with the competition that's doing the same. The next frontier in EVs is large shipping vehicles — and a number of models are already slated for production.

The biggest challenge for large EVs, like electric semi trucks, is range: so far the electric semi with the longest range is the Tesla Semi, which can reportedly go 500 miles before refueling. A diesel-powered semi, on the other hand, can travel up to 2,000 miles.

So while they won't be able to replace fuel-powered trucks — at least, not anytime soon — they'll be helpful for regional and urban routes: they can use smaller batteries, which keeps the cost of the truck low; urban routes mean opportunities for regenerative braking; and electric trucks means quieter and cleaner shipping in populated areas.

Visual Capitalist created a graphic that includes all the electric semi models set to hit the market, depicted in charts that include their expected delivery, their charge time, their range and more information. Below that, you'll find the information set out in a table too.


tesla semi

ecascadia

volvo truck ev

kenworth ev

paccar 579ev

byd auto 8tt

tre bev



Company Name Range (in miles) Charge Time Expected Delivery
Tesla Semi 300–500 TBD 2023
Freightliner eCascadia 250 80% in >1.5 hrs 2022
Volvo VNR Electric 275 80% in >1 hr 2022
Kenworth T680E 150 100% in >3.3 hrs TBD
Peterbilt 579EV 150 100% in >3.3 hrs 2022
BYD 8TT 167 100% in >2.5 hrs In operation
Nikola Tre BEV 350 10–80% in >2 hrs 2022


Source: Visual Capitalist.

[Image from Quintin Gellar via Pexels]

