All The Upcoming Electric Semi Trucks, Visualized

Car manufacturers everywhere have been putting their energy into electric vehicles (EVs), as much to move toward more sustainable options as to keep up with the competition that's doing the same. The next frontier in EVs is large shipping vehicles — and a number of models are already slated for production.

The biggest challenge for large EVs, like electric semi trucks, is range: so far the electric semi with the longest range is the Tesla Semi, which can reportedly go 500 miles before refueling. A diesel-powered semi, on the other hand, can travel up to 2,000 miles.

So while they won't be able to replace fuel-powered trucks — at least, not anytime soon — they'll be helpful for regional and urban routes: they can use smaller batteries, which keeps the cost of the truck low; urban routes mean opportunities for regenerative braking; and electric trucks means quieter and cleaner shipping in populated areas.

Visual Capitalist created a graphic that includes all the electric semi models set to hit the market, depicted in charts that include their expected delivery, their charge time, their range and more information. Below that, you'll find the information set out in a table too.

Company Name Range (in miles) Charge Time Expected Delivery Tesla Semi 300–500 TBD 2023 Freightliner eCascadia 250 80% in >1.5 hrs 2022 Volvo VNR Electric 275 80% in >1 hr 2022 Kenworth T680E 150 100% in >3.3 hrs TBD Peterbilt 579EV 150 100% in >3.3 hrs 2022 BYD 8TT 167 100% in >2.5 hrs In operation Nikola Tre BEV 350 10–80% in >2 hrs 2022

Source: Visual Capitalist.

[Image from Quintin Gellar via Pexels]