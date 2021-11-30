PLUG AND PLAY
American Cities That Are Best Suited For Electric Vehicle Drivers, Ranked
While homeowners can easily configure home charging stations, renters are often left to look for public charging stations. StorageCafe tabulated which cities in America have the largest share of rental charging stations, which is a key indicator of how EV friendly the city really is. Currently, San Jose takes the top spot as the only city where the number of rental apartments that have an EV charging station exceeds 10 percent of the total share of stations.
- The national average of apartment rental equipped with EV charing stations is 3.2 percent. San Jose ranks first and has four times the national average, with 12.3 percent of city rental apartments equipped with an EV charging station.
- California and Florida both have four cities each in the top 20 EV-friendly places.
- Among the top 10 metro areas where EV are driven, eight are on the West Coast.
