WHEELING AND DEALNG
The Cheapest Cars To Insure In 2021, Ranked
Submitted by Adwait via wallethub.com
The Lede
WalletHub got quotes from 10 auto insurance companies for 26 popular vehicles. Only 30 percent of the vehicles have an annual premium cost that doesn't exceed $2,000 and the most expensive vehicle on the list (Lexus LS) costs ($3,308) just under twice as much as the cheapest vehicle.
Key Details
- The Subaru Forester has the lowest annual premium ($1,774), flowed by Dodge Grand Caravan ($1,786), Honda Odyssey ($1,800), Ford Escape ($1,877) and Toyota Sienna ($1,966).
- Minivans are the cheapest type of vehicle to insure ($1,842), followed by crossover ($1,905), SUV ($2,043), pickup ($2,113), sedan ($2,212) and coupe ($2,392).
- Nissan vehicles were the cheapest to insure ($2,011), followed by Honda ($2,078), Toyota ($2,100) and Chrysler ($2,423).
Additional Thoughts
