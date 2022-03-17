COUNTING YOUR LOSSES
The Cheapest And Most Expensive Vehicles To Insure, Ranked
Submitted by Adwait
Based on vehicle size and six key insurance coverages — collision, property damage liability, comprehensive, personal injury protection, medical payment and bodily injury — the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has calculated the vehicles that suffer the highest and least overall and individual losses.
Between 2018 And 2020:
- The Chevrolet Bolt electric, Mazda 3 hatchback and Nissan Leaf electric had the best comprehensive coverage score and above average overall scores among small, four-door, cars.
- In terms of medical personal injury coverage among small, four-door, cars the Chevrolet Sonic, Nissan Versa and Hyundai Elantra had the worst scores.
- In the midsize luxury SUV market, numerous Acura and Volvo models ranked better than average in all insurance coverage areas, whereas vehicles from Alfra Romeo, Maserati, Mercedes and BMW had substantially worse losses.
Read more at IIHS
H/T: Progressive