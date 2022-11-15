HOT WHEELS
Cars In The US That Retain The Most Value, Ranked
The Lede
iSeeCars analyzed more than three million used car sales between January and October, 2022, to determine which vehicles retained the most value. They adjusting car prices per inflation and ranked models based on how much their value depreciated over the last five years. "The relative scarcity of late-model used cars due to pandemic-related new car production disruptions has kept used car values high for more than a year," said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer.
Key Details
- On average, vehicles depreciated by 33 percent over the last five years and by 16.9 percent in the last three years.
- The Jeep Wrangler depreciated the least over five years (7.3 percent, or $2,361) from its MSRP and the BMW 7 Series depreciated the most (56.9 percent, or $61,923).
- However, in the past three years, the following used models have appreciated in value: Porsche 911, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, Porsche 718 Cayman and Jeep Wrangler.