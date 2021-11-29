OLD IS GOLD
The Cars That Cost More For Used Models Than New, Ranked
An iSeeCars analysis of used vehicles from 2020 and 2021 that were listed for sale in November, 2021, showed that the gap between a lightly used and new car has reduced — but there are outliers. On average a used car cost 1.3 percent less that its newer model in the first half of November this year, compared to a 10.8 percent deficit they had in November 2020.
- "Dealers may think used car buyers are willing to pay more for the instant gratification of a lightly-used vehicle they can drive right off the lot rather than waiting for a new one" says Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.
- Toyota has four models and Tesla and Honda have two each in the top 15 cars that are more expensive used than new.
- The Tesla Model Y's gap between used and new price is the highest. A used Tesla Model Y is 14.5 percent more expensive (around $8,245) than a new one.
