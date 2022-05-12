HOT WHEELS
Used Car Models That Cost More Than New Ones In April 2022, Ranked
543 reads | submitted by Adwait via iseecars.com
The Lede
Julie Blackley and iSeeCars crunched millions of new and used car transactions from April 2022 to analyze which models were still among the costliest in the country. They found that a used vehicle (1–5 years old on average) was one percent less costlier (roughly $454) than a new version. Here's what else they found.
Key Details
- The average price of a used car in April 2022 was $34.3K, a 23.9 percent increase over last year, but has dipped by $50 since March.
- A used Mercedes Benz G-Class cost the most, and was 21.5 percent, or $40.9K, more than a new one.
- New models of cars like the INFINITI QX60, Nissan Pathfinder, Jeep Cherokee, Alfa Romeo Giulia and Audi A6 still cost more than used versions.
- The Toyota Tacoma is one of the most popular and priciest used cars in America.
Comments