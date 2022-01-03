Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

SAFETY FIRST

Submitted by Molly Bradley via lifehacker.com

Here Are The Things You Should Have In Your Car At All Times
Having the right tools in your car will not only help you in an emergency, but help prevent it in the first place. Here's what you should keep handy.

Additional Thoughts

  • Blindspot mirror: Adding a small convex mirror to your driver's side mirror will give you a broader range of vision and prevent other vehicles from escaping your notice in your blindspot.
  • Tire pressure tools: You should be able to check and adjust your tire pressure when you need to. Portable tire pumps with pressure gauges are one option, or you can opt for a more comprehensive kit with rechargeable batteries and flashlights.
  • Rechargeable battery booster: Store a compact and portable battery booster in your car in case you need a jump start. Jumper cables are fine, but there may not always be someone else around to help.
  • Flares or other signaling tools: If you break down on the road, flares, lights, reflective flags or other signals will help keep you safe.
  • Seatbelt cutter and window breaker: These could save your life if you need to escape your car in an emergency.

Additional submission from Molly Bradley: