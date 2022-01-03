SAFETY FIRST
Here Are The Things You Should Have In Your Car At All Times
Submitted by Molly Bradley via lifehacker.com
Additional Thoughts
- Blindspot mirror: Adding a small convex mirror to your driver's side mirror will give you a broader range of vision and prevent other vehicles from escaping your notice in your blindspot.
- Tire pressure tools: You should be able to check and adjust your tire pressure when you need to. Portable tire pumps with pressure gauges are one option, or you can opt for a more comprehensive kit with rechargeable batteries and flashlights.
- Rechargeable battery booster: Store a compact and portable battery booster in your car in case you need a jump start. Jumper cables are fine, but there may not always be someone else around to help.
- Flares or other signaling tools: If you break down on the road, flares, lights, reflective flags or other signals will help keep you safe.
- Seatbelt cutter and window breaker: These could save your life if you need to escape your car in an emergency.
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
