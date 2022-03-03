The Best Long-Lasting Vehicles That Are Most Likely To Reach 200,000 Miles, Ranked

In December 2021 the average price of a new vehicle was $47,077, according to Kelley Blue Book. To find the most durable vehicle, iSeeCars crunched the numbers of nearly 15 million vehicles sold in 2021 and analyzed them to find the most reliable vehicles that had the highest chances of clocking 200,000 miles.

Longest-Lasting Vehicles To Reach 200K Miles

The top 15 longest-lasting vehicles are mostly dominated by SUVs (nine out of 15) and Toyota has six models in the top 10 longest-lasting cars, making it the dominant brand in the category.

iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer said that Toyota's dominance in the top ten longest-lasting vehicles wasn't surprising because of the brand's reputation.

"With new and used car prices at record highs, many consumers are likely keeping their vehicles on the road for an extended period of time or are looking to buy a reliable vehicle to get the most return on their investment," said Brauer.

Longest-Lasting Car Brands To Reach 200K Miles

Longest-Lasting Light-Duty Pickup Trucks

Read more at iSeeCars.