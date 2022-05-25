EXTRA CHARGE
The Best And Worst Cities To Buy An EV In America, Ranked
1.4k reads | submitted by Adwait via iseecars.com
The Lede
An iSeeCars analysis of over one million used car transactions (of cars between 1–5 years old) of the most popular, best-selling models between January and April 2022 shows how EV prices differ from city to city. “When looking at the available used electric cars, used car prices can vary by as much as $41,913 between cities,' said Karl Brauer, iSeeCars's Executive Analyst.
Key Details
- A Tesla Model S costs the most in St. Louis (MO), while owners around the Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News area in Virginia end up paying the least by saving roughly $37,247, or just under 40 percent.
- Only three vehicles in the top 15 have more than a 30 percent savings margin between the cheapest and most expensive cities: Tesla Model S, Nissan LEAF and Chevrolet Bolt EV.
- The price difference was less than 10 percent for just one vehicle in the top 15: the Volvo XC40.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments