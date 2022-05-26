DEAL OR NO DEAL
The Best Cities To Buy Popular Used Cars At The Lowest Prices, Ranked
761 reads | submitted by Adwait via iseecars.com
The Lede
iSeeCars crunched over a million used car transactions (of cars from 1–5 years old) to determine which cities had good deals, which ones had the most inflated prices, popular cars that still dominate the market and more. Here's what they found.
Key Details
- Used car prices in Alaska (Fairbanks, Anchorage) have the highest price disparity — around $10K more than the cheapest city for the same model.
- Used Honda Civics are cheapest in Nebraska, where you're likely to spend around $4.7K less than the national average.
- You'll get a better deal on a used Ford Escape than a Jeep Wrangler in Las Vegas.
- The Nissan Rogue is a affordable used car, whereas the Toyota Tacoma is often overpriced.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments