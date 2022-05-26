Popular
The Best Cities To Buy Popular Used Cars At The Lowest Prices, Ranked
An iSeeCars analysis found the best deals you're most likely to find on some of the most popular models in the market, and more.

iSeeCars crunched over a million used car transactions (of cars from 1–5 years old) to determine which cities had good deals, which ones had the most inflated prices, popular cars that still dominate the market and more. Here's what they found.

  • Used car prices in Alaska (Fairbanks, Anchorage) have the highest price disparity — around $10K more than the cheapest city for the same model.
  • Used Honda Civics are cheapest in Nebraska, where you're likely to spend around $4.7K less than the national average.
  • You'll get a better deal on a used Ford Escape than a Jeep Wrangler in Las Vegas.
  • The Nissan Rogue is a affordable used car, whereas the Toyota Tacoma is often overpriced.

