SHOCK ME LIKE AN ELECTRIC VEHICLE
Experts Answer: Is It Really Cheaper To Use An Electric Vehicle?
Submitted by Adwait via grow.acorns.com
The Lede
A YouGov poll of 33,000 licensed drivers suggests that 23 percent of them would consider purchasing a new or used EV as their next car. Though there are benefits to EVs, we can't assume owning one will be cheaper than a gas-powered vehicle. "You can't go in with that mindset that you’re going to start saving money right off the bat," says Ronald Montoya, a senior consumer advice editor at Edmunds. Here's what you should know before making a decision.
Key Details
- The maximum federal income tax credit for EVs is capped at $7,500 — find out if the one you want qualifies for it. The tax credit is based on battery size, so it differs from car to car. Leasing an EV, however, won't get you this credit.
- Gas-powered vehicles are cheaper than EVs, so calculate the difference between the two to find out how much you'd actually save on gas.
- Make sure your home is equipped to handle charging before taking the plunge.
Additional submission from Adwait:
Pfizer Confirms COVID Pill's Results, Potency Versus Omicron
Pfizer said Tuesday that its experimental COVID-19 pill appears effective against the omicron variant.