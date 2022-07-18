Will Lucid's 2022 Air GT End Tesla's EV Dominance? Here's What Early Reviews Say

It's been a long time coming for Lucid, which was founded 15 years ago, but the company is finally beefing up its car lineup.

The Electric automaker's Air Luxury EV sedan — The Lucid Air — initially rolled out in a limited-production run, and is now being morphed into other models.

Writers were given early access to the high-end Grand Touring Performance version. Here's what they thought.







Price Point

The Grand Touring Performance retails for a fairly eye-watering $179,000, which means that it has a lot to answer for, particularly when you compare it to the Tesla Model S Plaid. The top-dog Tesla offers a slightly better 0-60 time (1.99 seconds vs. the Lucid’s 2.6), plus the nation’s best charging network, for around $45,000 less. So do the Air’s driving dynamics live up to those expectations?

[Jalopnik]







Battery Range

For that six-figure outlay, you get a four-door EV sedan with a luxuriously trimmed cabin, 819 horsepower, all-wheel drive, and an EPA-estimated driving range that's far and away the most generous among EVs. The special sauce is Lucid's innovative battery pack (112.0-kWh capacity in the Grand Touring) and its super-aerodynamic design, which allows it to achieve up to an estimated 516 miles per charge when equipped with the standard 19-inch wheels. (The optional 21-inch wheels reduce that to 469 miles.) In our 75-mph highway range test, our Grand Touring test car (on 19s) managed 410 miles—considerably less than the EPA number, but still the best result of any EV we've ever tested, and the first to top 400 miles.

[Car And Driver]







Tech Details

But here's where you'll encounter some weird choices on Lucid's part. The volume toggle on the right side of the steering wheel works fine, but the center button that mutes the audio is way too sensitive, so you'll end up inadvertently cutting the jams a lot. Also, the steering column and mirror adjustments are found on the iPad-like center control screen, which feels like a solution to a problem that didn't exist (have we learned nothing from Tesla?). Worse yet, the screen is sometimes laggy, so you'll overshoot the mirror and wheel positions more often than not.

[CNET]







Acceleration

The Air GTP sees output raised by just a little less than one GTI to 1,050 hp and 921 lb-ft, with 60 miles crossed in just 2.6 seconds, and range up to 446 miles. For reference – though the acceleration arguments are done and dusted – a Dodge Challenger Redeye has a theoretical max range of 388.5 miles (EPA rating of 21 miles per gallon Highway x an 18.5-gallon gas tank) and can only creep to 60 in about 4 seconds.

[motor1]







It Has Different Modes

With three different drive modes, the Lucid Air Grand Touring slips back and forth between its role as a luxury shuttle and performance sedan. “Smooth” appropriately dials back on the aggression, easing on the power with a press of the pedal while its stability control functions are at their most heightened, contrasting the floaty settings of the adaptive dampers. “Swift” splits the difference between that and “Sprint,” which opens up all of the power the Lucid can muster while stiffening the dampers and easing the stability control functions.

[Inside EVs]







Performance Test And Review

Mechanically and electrically, the Grand Touring Performance barely differs from the Dream Edition. There’s some hazy mention of differences in motor windings and software tweaks, but that 61-horsepower difference in output barely registers in the visceral experience of the machine. Do the math. The GTP is rated by Lucid at almost 95-percent the output of the Dream Edition and the company says that both versions weigh in at 5236-pounds. Each of the Dream Edition’s horses hauls 4.7-pounds, each of the GTP’s lugs almost 5.0.

[Road And Track]







DragTimes Review

[DragTimes]







Take A Look Inside

[MilesPerHr]







TL;DR

With better build quality, nicer materials and vastly superior battery range, the Air makes the Model S seem old, cheap and outdated.

[Jalopnik]

A brilliant effort that should make every other luxury EV builder notice.

[Road And Track]







