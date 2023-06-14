Can You Identify The Number Hidden In This Grey Box?

Today's optical illusion comes to us from Fun With Puzzles. This might be an easier one to solve from the previous eye test.

We should note: these are not real, medical eye tests from optometrists, and you should not base any medical opinions on these images.

So, if you can't see it, try tipping your screen back and forth to get a different angle on it. Easier to do with a phone or tablet, harder to do with a laptop and extremely hard to do with a desktop screen or monitor connected to a tower. Or squint your eyes a bit. And if you still can't see it, then we have the answer below. The magic number is...

No peeking.

The answer is 786.

Via Fun With Puzzles.