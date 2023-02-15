Can This Valentine's Optical Illusion Predict Your Love Life?

According to the Times of India, your mind will interpret this optical illusion in a way that will probably determine your romantic relationships.

If you see a face, then you "might be going through a rough patch in your relationship." Or if you're single, you're "recovering from the emotional damage of your past breakups."

If you see a dancing couple first, then you have "equality" in your romantic relationship. If you see two trees, then you are not currently rushing into anything and see trust as "an integral part of your relationships." What do you see below?